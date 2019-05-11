Eden Hazard wins hat-trick of Chelsea accolades

Chelsea's midfielder Eden Hazard won a hat-trick of accolades at Chelsea's award ceremony on Friday (local time). He claimed the awards of Chelsea player of the year, player's player of the year and goal of the season.
The player won the main prize of "Chelsea player of the year" for the fourth consecutive year, breaking the club's record.
The 28-year-old earned the club's goal of the season award for his stunning goal against Liverpool at Anfield stadium in the Carabao Cup.
My relationship with the fans has been really good since I came here,' Hazard said after picking up the Player of the Year award from Maurizio Sarri and Gianfranco Zola at the Royal Lancaster hotel in central London.
"It's always a pleasure to play at Stamford Bridge in front of the fans. That's why I am on the pitch. When we play for such a great club like Chelsea at the end of the season you want to win something. Now we have that opportunity. We will go to Baku all together with the fans and we will be back with the trophy," he added.
No other Chelsea player has more goals (19) than him or more assists (16) than him.
Hazard has won the goal of the season award three times in his career as a Chelsea player.
Callum Hudson-Odoi was named as the young player of the year in Chelsea's award ceremony.
