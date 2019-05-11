Eden Hazard wins hat-trick of Chelsea accolades

Chelsea's won a hat-trick of accolades at Chelsea's award ceremony on Friday (local time). He claimed the awards of of the year, player's of the year and goal of the season.

The won the main prize of " of the year" for the fourth consecutive year, breaking the club's record.

The 28-year-old earned the club's goal of the season award for his stunning goal against at in the Carabao Cup.

My relationship with the fans has been really good since I came here,' Hazard said after picking up the Player of the Year award from and at the in central

"It's always a pleasure to play at in front of the fans. That's why I am on the pitch. When we play for such a great club like Chelsea at the end of the season you want to win something. Now we have that opportunity. We will go to all together with the fans and we will be back with the trophy," he added.

No other has more goals (19) than him or more assists (16) than him.

Hazard has won the goal of the season award three times in his career as a Chelsea player.

was named as the of the year in Chelsea's award ceremony.

