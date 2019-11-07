If Mahayuti forms govt in Maharashtra, Sena likely to get key portfolios in Cabinet: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that if Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) forms the government in Maharashtra then Sena is likely to get key portfolios in the Cabinet.

"The oath ceremony programme will be conducted in the presence of Shiv Sena. They are being agreed to 50-50 per cent formula. The Sena has been demanding the chief ministerial post as there are chances to get more portfolios. However, Sena will be given key portfolios as chief minister will be from the side of the BJP," Athawale told ANI.

Stating that Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey is trying to achieve his father's Balasaheb's dream, he said: "Uddhav will surely do adjustments. If I will get time I will talk to him. There are chances of compromise and hopefully, by tomorrow evening the political deadlock will be resolved."

Speaking about the meeting of the council of ministers held in New Delhi, he said: "I was in Delhi for two days for a meeting of the council of ministers. The meeting was held on November 5 and 6 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Republican Party of India (RPI) chief said that he had spoken to Union Minister Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari about political development in Maharashtra.

He said he asked Gadkari to visit Maharashtra to take cognisance of the situation, however, the Union Transport Minister said that he is in constant touch with Sena leader Subash Desai.

Athawale also requested Shah to come to Maharashtra but he said that nothing fruitful will be achieved as it is entirely upon the local leaders to resolve the political crisis.

The RPI chief said that meetings are being held to reach a positive conclusion, adding that Sena's support is a must for the BJP to run a smooth government for five years.

Praising Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief for stating that BJP-Sena should form the government, Athawale said: "Pawar has cleared that he will sit in opposition. He has given a nice message."

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently held elections, it is yet to stake a claim for government formation.The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

