UAE to confer its highest civilian awards on PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
UAE President declares 2019 as 'Year of Tolerance'
Pakistan, UAE agree to work on peace, stability in Afghanistan
Sushma Swaraj, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince review pace of bilateral relations
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets French PM
PM has telephonic talks with Turkey Prez, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; junior Saudi FM calls on him
-
Appreciating the United Arab Emirates' decision to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest civilian award, 'Zayed Award' on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs said, "This singular honour is in the recognition of the efforts of the Government under the Prime Minister's leadership to develop a strategic partnership between India and the UAE."
In a statement issued by the MEA, the Ministry stated that the Gulf nation is home to the largest number of our citizens outside India, and is our partner in diverse pillars of cooperation, including investment, energy, defence, and security.
"The Government of the United Arab Emirates has decided to confer the country's highest civilian award "the Order of Zayed" on the Prime Minister of India," the statement read.
The statement further read, "We greatly appreciate this honour bestowed upon PM by HH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Government of the UAE."
In response to a query about Prime Minister Modi's possible visit to the UAE, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday during the weekly press briefing said that the UAE is a strategic partner to India. He further added that Prime Minister Modi's visit is not yet decided.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU