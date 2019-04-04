UAE to confer its highest civilian awards on PM Modi

Appreciating the United Arab Emirates' decision to honour with the country's highest civilian award, 'Zayed Award' on Thursday, said, "This singular honour is in the recognition of the efforts of the Government under the Prime Minister's leadership to develop a strategic partnership between and the UAE."

In a statement issued by the MEA, the Ministry stated that the Gulf nation is home to the largest number of our citizens outside India, and is our partner in diverse pillars of cooperation, including investment, energy, defence, and security.

"The Government of the has decided to confer the country's highest civilian award "the Order of Zayed" on the of India," the statement read.

The statement further read, "We greatly appreciate this honour bestowed upon PM by HH and the "

In response to a query about Modi's possible visit to the UAE, MEA on Thursday during the weekly press briefing said that the UAE is a strategic partner to He further added that Prime Minister Modi's visit is not yet decided.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)