Igor Stimac to be appointed as India coach

Former Croatia international Igor Stimac is all set to take over as Indian men's national team coach after the recommendation of AIFF's (All India Football Federation) Technical Committee.
AIFF's (All India Football Federation) Technical Committee has put forward Stimac's name to AIFF's Executive committee, who will now ratify the decision.
"We have chosen Croatian Igor Stimac from the interviews. Every committee member and AIFF members questioned him and got a satisfactory reply. His preparation for Indian football is impressive. He has knowledge about the country. He is good so we all have decided to appoint him as the new head coach," Goal quoted Shyam Thapa, chairman of Technical Committee, as saying.
"The other candidates were also good. Swedish coach Hakan Ericson was also impressive. We also spoke with Albert Roca. We ultimately found Igor to be the best candidate out of these four," he added.
The former Croatia defender has 53 caps as a player for Croatia between 1990 and 2002 and represented the national team during the 1998 World Cup in France.
