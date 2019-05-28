Latest in laser specs removal: Contoura Vision

It's said that eyes are windows to one's soul and there are many who actually don't like the idea of windows being spectacles. Due to many factors such as the increase in viewing of TV screens, computer/laptop/mobile screens and other reasons the number of people that have to wear contacts or spectacles is increasing at never before imagined numbers. Luckily most eye problems are now treatable at most of the prominent eye centres in Delhi-NCR, regions.

Contoura Vision is the latest advancement in specs removal by vision correction. Contoura Vision boasts the advantage of providing supervision beyond 6/6 with the highest safety and the speediest recovery compared to older procedures like and Smile.

"I definitely feel Contoura Vision is a step superior to Smile & Smile is now 6 years old and Contoura is now 2 years old. Contoura Vision treats on Visual axis and Corrects Corneal irregularities giving an extraordinary quality of vision never seen in any other procedures", said Dr Rahil Chaudhary, refractive eye at Eye7, who is the first to introduce this technology in

Contoura Vision builds on the principle of topography, providing a precise mapping of 22,000 points of the cornea. Traditional wave-front only maps approximately 200 points of the entire eye.

Even though theoretically the exact results of the Contoura Vision is expected to show up in about 12 months from the operation, almost all the patients can instantly experience better eyesight with no side-effects.

Patients who undergo traditional often complain about issues such as light sensitivity, glare, and difficulty while driving at night and reading. These issues are also significantly reduced with the Contoura Vision

"I got Contoura LASIK done here by Dr himself, was very skeptical initially but 6 months later, I couldn't be happier. I had worn specs for 16 years and was finally getting rid of it. Value for money", stated Anurag Kumar, who underwent Contoura Vision surgery.

All laser procedures come with a certain cost, and people want the best possible result when they opt to perform laser This is the very reason why people now prefer Contoura Vision surgery over other

Even though Contoura Vision is highly advanced and efficient than other LASIK procedures, it may not be suitable for everyone. It is only recommended for anyone who is above 18 years of age. Moreover, patients who have specific vascular and immunodeficiency problems are advised not to undergo Contoura Vision. There are other criteria as well which determine whether a patient should experience Contoura Vision or not.

Therefore, it is essential that you visit a to take an opinion on what kind of you should get done to correct your vision. Once you get verified on whether you can undergo Contoura Vision surgery, make sure that you only approach a licensed eye speciality clinic with a trained and experienced LASIK operating.

