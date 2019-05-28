OMG launches innovative fruit juices range

Nutricane beverages, an innovator in the beverage space, announced the launch of its exciting and innovative range of fruit juices with two new variants - Mango and Guava under its brand name OMG.

This new-age range is a delicious blend of fruits with juice; that not only enhances flavour but also elevates the nutritional profile of the and is a great source of vitamins and other essential micro nutrients. The packaging of OMG juices in a recyclable glass bottle without any added or makes this an all-round winner.

"Our mission is to offer consumers the most delicious, nutritious & fresh tasting juices. By enhancing the goodness of fruits with naturally sweet juice, we've not only created one-of-a-kind flavour combinations but also replaced harmful refined with a healthier alternative, offering a promise of nutrition & taste," said Dipin Kapur, of

These unique fruit juices are a first of their kind globally where fruits are combined with that acts as a natural sweetener thereby replacing the need for refined and water as is done in other packaged fruit and beverages. This breakthrough was made possible by through its internally developed patent-pending process called "FreshFusion" which gives a long shelf-life. The company launched its range in 3 flavours last year and has now introduced its new fruit juices range.

"Our ancestors knew the immense health benefits of and in fact it was used as a sweetening ingredient at the time. Refined sugar, produced from sugarcane, is devoid of any nutrients and was perhaps made only for its longer shelf life. OMG's fruit juices with their added goodness from sugarcane are superior in both taste and health benefits and is a result of tirelessly perfecting the blend of fruits and sugarcane juice," said Neeraj Jalan, Co-founder,

"This replacement of empty calories from sugar with healthy sugarcane juice is indeed a ground-breaking innovation in the What seems to be the most natural combination is in fact the result of persistent research and development. The success of our original range of sugarcane juice motivated us to push the boundaries. Our new juices are a healthy alternative to other packaged soft and fruit beverages available in the market," said Sachin Goel, Co-founder, Nutricane Beverages.

OMG fruit juices are now available in a 250 mL glass bottle in two variants - Mango and Guava in Delhi NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur, Chennai, and at an attractive price of INR 45/-. The juices will be available in more cities all over in the coming months.

