IMD advises fishermen not to venture into north-Maharashtra coast for next 48 hrs

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Saturday advised fishermen not to venture into north Maharashtra coast for the next two days in view of the rough sea conditions.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions likely to prevail along Maharashtra-Goa coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Maharashtra-Goa coast during next 48 hours," said the IMD in a statement.

The department also said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over north and south Goa districts of the state in the next five days.

"High waves in the range of 3-4.3 meters are forecasted from 5:30 pm on July 5 to 11:30 pm on June 7 along the coast of Goa from Vengurla to Vasco. Surface current speeds vary between 13 - 33 cm/sec. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea off Maharashtra-Goa coast during next 48 hours," the statement added.

