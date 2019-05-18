IMD predicts rain, thundershowers in Himachal Pradesh

The (IMD) on Saturday predicted rain and thundershowers accompanied with hail storms in various parts of the state in next three hours.

According to the forecasting agency, areas such as Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur will receive rainfall in the coming hours.

" and lightning accompanied with hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh," said the IMD in its advisory.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, others states such as Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, and are also likely to receive rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the IMD predicted.

The IMD has also predicted heat wave across coastal and Telangana for the coming week with temperatures hovering between 45 to 47 degree Celsius.

