ATM cloning gang busted in West Delhi, 4 held

An ATM cloning gang was busted on Saturday here after police got complaints about several unauthorised money deductions from ATMs.
Monika Bhardwaj, DCP, West Delhi said, "We had registered a case on May 11 after we got around 28 complaints about the unauthorised deduction of money from ATM."
Further investigations revealed that around 88 unauthorised transactions in the span of one week were done from two ATMs in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. A gang of four members -- Dharmendra Saini, Siddharth Gandhi, Sunil Kumar, and Mayank Shukla -- were arrested.
As per the police, Gandhi and Saini were previously involved in such cases.
Bhardwaj said, "Gandhi and Saini have around 20 previous involvements in such cases. They have previously been arrested in Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Mumbai."
The accused had targeted ATMs that did not have any guards while skimming machines, plain cards, and artificial keypads were bought online, Bhardwaj revealed.
"ATMs without guards were targeted. The two ATMs in Tilak Nagar did not have any guard. Moreover, the withdrawals were not done from one single ATM," the DCP added.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU