As reels under drought, state Water Resource DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that was not releasing water to despite an agreement reached between the two states.

"We requested to release water as they agreed after our continuous request, but now the government is not ready to release water to Krishna river," Shivakumar said.

The informed that the government will release one thousand million cubics (TMC) of water to help the people deal with the crisis.

He said, "For the benefit of the farmers and people of Kagwad and Athani, we are releasing last one TMC live storage."

The has, so far, declared more than 3,000 regions to be highly affected by drinking water scarcity.

According to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, 138 out of a total of 176 talukas in have a low groundwater level. Bagepalli, Chikkaballapura, Sidlaghatta, Bangarpet and Kolar are among the worst affected talukas.

The state government, in December last year, declared 156 out of the 176 talukas as drought-hit due to failed Monsoon.

