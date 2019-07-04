Imran Hussain provoked mob at Hauz Qazi to vandalize temple: Vijay Goel

A video footage of Hauz Qazi incident where Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Minister Imran Hussain was seen provoking the mob to vandalise a temple in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar has been submitted to the commissioner of Delhi Police, said former union minister Vijay Goel on Thursday.

"Imran Hussain turned a minor tussle over a parking issue in the area, into a big communal violence issue. We have submitted a CD where it can be clearly seen how Imran Hussain provoked the crowd at Hauz Qazi to vandalize the temple. We have also filed a complaint against him to the Delhi police commissioner," Goel said.

"Neither Imran Hussain nor Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen decrying the incident, they would have done something in order to control the situation, but none of them spoke a word regarding this incident. Commissioner of police has assured us to look into this matter and arrest all the accused," he added.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a temple here in Hauz Qazi area of Central Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday.

"We have arrested a total of nine people in connection with the vandalisation of a temple in Hauz Qazi area. Four adults and four juveniles have been arrested while the age of the ninth accused is being verified. We are also looking at the CCTV footage from all the cameras installed in the area," the DCP told reporters here.

Earlier on Sunday night, a mob had a vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area of Delhi after an altercation over a parking issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)