India gets re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term

India on Wednesday won the re-election to the executive board of the UN's cultural and education organisation for the 2021-25 term.
"India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25, tweeted the Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).
The election of members of the executive board took place on Wednesday. In Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also were elected.
The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.
Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.
It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website.
