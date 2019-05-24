India declares Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist organisation

The Centre on Friday declared (JMB) and its manifestations in as terrorist outfits under section 35 of the (UAPA).

"In the 1st Schedule to the said Act, the following entries shall be inserted, namely - or Jamaat-ul- or and all its manifestations," the said in a gazette notification.

The notification said that the proscribed organisations indulged and promoted the acts of and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in

It said that was engaged in recruitment and raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of and assembling of improvised (IEDs).

cadres were also found to be involved in the Burdwan bomb blast on October 2, 2014 and the Bodhgaya blast on January 19, 2018, it said.

"Investigations have also revealed JMB's plan of making permanent bases within ten kilometres along the Indo- border in the districts of States of West Bengal, and and plans of spreading its network in with an overarching motive to establish Caliphate in the Indian subcontinent," the notification added.

