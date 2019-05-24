BJP will give befitting reply to any violence: West Bengal BJP president

on Friday criticised the for leashing violence on party's workers in the state and said his party is strong and capable for responding with a befitting counter-reply.

"If there is violence, will not stay silent. Today is strong enough to give a befitting reply to any sort of violence," Ghosh said while addressing a press conference in the capital. He also urged the party workers to not indulge in violence.

During the general elections, BJP and TMC had frequently accused each other of resorting to violence.

Asked about the TMC leaders in touch with the BJP, he said, "That is a long list."

As for the Mamta Banerjee, Ghosh advised her to take a trip to Haridwar with a "cool mind".

"I will ask Didi to do some rethinking. Maybe she should visit Haridwar with a cool mind. That will be better for her and Bengal," said Ghosh.

"Today, 75 per cent area in the country is ruled by BJP. Was any harm caused to anybody? Migration must stop. NRC must be implemented. Citizenship Amendment Bill too should be implemented and we will do that," he declared.

The ruling TMC has won 22 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls as against 34 in 2014.

BJP has made deep inroads in the state with its tally going up to 18 in this Lok Sabha polls as against two in 2014.

