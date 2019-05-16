India delivers replacement Mi-24 helicopters to Afghanistan

India on Thursday delivered the first pair of replacement Mi-24 attack helicopters to Afghanistan.
Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar made the hand over to Afghanistan Defence Minister, Asadullah Khalid, Tolo News reported citing a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kabul.
India had first delivered the Mi-24 Helicopters to Afghanistan in December 2015.
Three countries, including India, Belarus and India, had reportedly inked a trilateral pact to supply the refurbished Mi-24 helicopters in 2018.
India has been one of the largest donors of Mi-24 helicopters to Afghanistan and has contributed almost USD three billion as aid to the war-torn country since 2001.
Four additional Mi-24 helicopters are expected to help the Afghan forces in their fight against the Taliban in order to end the 18 years of war in Afghanistan.
The Taliban has continued their attacks despite engaging in the US-led peace talks and have also refrained to engage in direct talks with the Afghan government.
