Odisha: 2 dead, 37 injured after bus overturns

Two people died on Monday after a bus carrying 50 passengers overturned near Jolka village in Kalahandi's district. At least 37 people were injured. The bus was travelling to from

Though there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest the lost the control of the bus, allegedly due to over-speeding.

15 seriously injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital, 2 to and 20 minor injured to

Police personnel and fire department are conducting rescue operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)