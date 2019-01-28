Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear in April, Centre's plea for additional compensation

The will hear in April a petition filed by the Centre seeking an additional Rs 7413 crore compensation from Corporation (UCC) as compensation for the

The petition filed in December 2010 seeks additional compensation of Rs. 7413 crores and a re-examination of the apex court's February 14, 1989 judgement which fixed compensation at USD 470 million.

The central government reportedly stated before the that the earlier settlement was based on incorrect assumptions on the number of deaths, injuries and losses.

The gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives over 15,000 people after the leaked from the Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

