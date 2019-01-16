Maharashtra: 6 killed in bus-truck collision, mob torches 4 trucks

Six people died and several injured after a bus collided with a truck here on Wednesday morning.
According to preliminary information, three school students and Area Assistant of Aheri forest department Prakash Ambade were among the dead.
A mob of tribal people torched four trucks and also blocked movement of vehicles leading to chaos.
The accident occurred when a bus of Ageri book depot carrying students and other travelers were coming from Etapalli to Elpalli was hit by a truck filled with iron rods.
Injured in the accident have been referred to Aheri's sub-district hospital for treatment.
