Maharashtra: 6 killed in bus-truck collision, mob torches 4 trucks

Six people died and several injured after a bus collided with a truck here on Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary information, three school students and Area Assistant of department Prakash Ambade were among the dead.

A mob of tribal people torched four trucks and also blocked movement of vehicles leading to chaos.

The accident occurred when a bus of Ageri book depot carrying students and other travelers were coming from Etapalli to Elpalli was hit by a truck filled with iron rods.

Injured in the accident have been referred to Aheri's sub-district hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)