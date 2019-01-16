Senior advocate Sanjay Jain appointed as Additional Solicitor General in SC

-
ALSO READ
President appoints senior advocates Sanjay Jain, K M Nataraj as ASGs
Two HC judges elevated to Supreme Court amidst controversy
Retd Justice Gambhir objects to HC judges' elevation to SC, writes to President Kovind
Justice Joseph among three appointed as SC judges
Attempt made to influence me: SC judge
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed senior advocate Sanjay Jain as the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court of India, an official statement stated.
A notification issued in this regard conveyed that Jain will be appointed as the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court of India with an effect from the date of the assumption of charge of the office till June 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Notably, Additional Solicitor General, appointed under Law Officers Act 1987, is the third largest law officer of the Central Government. It is a duty of the Additional Solicitor General to assist the Solicitor General.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU