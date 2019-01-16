JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Steyn, de Kock rested from first two ODIs against Pakistan
Business Standard

Senior advocate Sanjay Jain appointed as Additional Solicitor General in SC

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed senior advocate Sanjay Jain as the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court of India, an official statement stated.

A notification issued in this regard conveyed that Jain will be appointed as the Additional Solicitor General in the Supreme Court of India with an effect from the date of the assumption of charge of the office till June 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Notably, Additional Solicitor General, appointed under Law Officers Act 1987, is the third largest law officer of the Central Government. It is a duty of the Additional Solicitor General to assist the Solicitor General.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 20:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements