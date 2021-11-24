India logs 9,283 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 537 days

-
ALSO READ
Syria's Bashar al-Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria''s coast
Syrian President Bashar Assad sworn in for fourth seven-year term
Turkish Parliament ratifies launching cross-border ops in Iraq, Syria
US envoy to United Nations heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
-
India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
With this, the active caseload of the infection stands at 1,11,481, which is the lowest in 537 days.
As many as 437 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,66,584.
Meanwhile, India's active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 10,949 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,57,698. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.33 per cent.
"Daily positivity rate (0.80 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 51 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.93 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 61 days," the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the total samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 23 stand at 63,47,74,225. Of these, 11,57,697 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Over 118 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU