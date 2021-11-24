Maharashtra: Thane's coronavirus case count grows by 68, death toll by two

-
-
Thane district of Maharashtra reported 68 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 5,68,615, while the death of two patients pushed the toll to 11,576, an official said on Wednesday.
These cases and fatalities were reported on Tuesday.
Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,488, while the number deceased stood at 3,294, another official said.
