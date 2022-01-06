India logs 90,928 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43%

-
ALSO READ
S Korea to invest over 500 bn won in Covid-19 vaccines and treatments
Alzheimer's Day 2021: What causes it? What we know, don't know and suspect
Is the end in sight of Covid-19 pandemic that began two years ago?
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
NTAGI, NEGVAC considering scientific evidence for booster shots: Centre
-
India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.
As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.
With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.
19,206 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries in India to 19,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,43,41,009.
The recovery rate currently is 97.81 per cent.
According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases at 0.81 per cent.
The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU