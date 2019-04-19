India rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling monastery in Nepal's Sindhupalchok

The Chhyoiphel Kundeling monastery, rebuilt through an Indian grant, was inaugurated by a Buddhist scholar at Lisankhu village here on Friday.

The Embassy of India's Deputy of Mission, Ajay Kumar, attended the inauguration ceremony as a special guest.

According to an official press release, in addition to reconstructing the monastery, the project also included building additional infrastructures such as residences, kitchen, sanitation facilities and compound wall with a grant of 18.9 million Nepali Rupees.

The District Coordination Committee, Chautara implemented the project by way of preparing the architectural design, drawings and cost estimates and by undertaking construction supervision of the structure.

The Chhyoiphel was established in 1946 with the active initiation and contribution of Lisankhu villagers. The monastery has been involved in various socio-cultural activities such as teaching Buddhism, Thangka painting, wood carving and sculpting, etc. Apart from being an important heritage building, the monastery is an integral part of the socio-cultural life of people in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)