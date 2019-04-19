JUST IN
Pakistan: At least seven killed, over 40 injured in bus accident near Badin

ANI  |  Asia 

At least seven people were killed and over 40 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus travelling to Karachi, Pakistan overturned at Morghar near Badin on Friday.

Quoting police sources, the Radio Pakistan confirmed that the accident occurred due to over speeding of the bus.

The injured were immediately rushed to the local hospital for medical assistance.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 11:55 IST

