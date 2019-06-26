India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat receives unanimous support

In a diplomatic win, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the group.

"A unanimous step. Group @UN unanimously endorses India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the for 2-year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support," tweeted India's Permanent to the UN tweeted on Tuesday along with a video message.

" Group Endorses for Non-Permanent seat of UNSC 55 countries, 1 nominee - for a non-permanent seat of Term 2021-2022," said the message.

Countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam, supported the candidature of

The council consists of 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members.

The UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Currently, the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominican, Republic Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, and

India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years: 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

