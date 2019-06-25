Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham named White House Press Secretary

Melania Trump's has been named as the next and Communications Director, the US announced on Tuesday.

Taking to her official handle, Melania said that she and her husband could "think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

"I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest," Melania wrote on her official handle.

According to a report by The New York Times, Grisham joined the Trump campaign in 2015 and is one of the last remaining aides from Trump's campaign still serving in the She will be Trump's third in less than three years.

Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders, who was considered as one of the most trusted aides of Trump. Sanders will step down from the post later this month.

