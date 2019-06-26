Pompeo to hold talks with NSA Ajit Doval

US Michael Pompeo, who is in on a three-day visit, is slated to meet (NSA) here on Wednesday to hold talks on a host of issues, including terrorism and defence.

The meeting comes days after the US expressed disagreement on India's decision to buy the long-range S-400 missile defence system from Russia, saying it will have serious implications on defence ties.

It also comes two days ahead of the meeting scheduled between and US in Osaka, on the sidelines of the Summit.

As part of his state visit, Pompeo is also scheduled to meet S Jaishankar and Modi later today. Jaishankar will also host a lunch for his US counterpart.

Recently, imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on and aluminium.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)