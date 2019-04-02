India's Mission Shakti a terrible thing, says NASA chief

India's recent test of anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile has been termed as "a terrible, terrible thing" by Jim Bridenstine, as reported by

According to Bridenstine, as per report, the could "endanger astronauts aboard the (ISS)."

It is estimated that the risk to the ISS has increased by 44 per cent over the last ten days.

Though the astronauts are safe and the ISS could be maneuvered if needed to avoid the debris, Bridenstine stressed that these activities are not sustainable or compatible with human spaceflight.

It is being said that the missile that shot down the satellite reportedly created at least 400 pieces of orbital debris, including 60 larger than 6-inch in size.

or the is an independent agency of the Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and

India's successful anti-missile test, a part of Mission Shakti, had been announced by in a televised address to the nation on March 27. After the US, China, and Russia, is the fourth country to have

An official statement from the had claimed that the test was at a level low enough to ensure that any debris generated would fall back to Earth within weeks.

Under the Mission Shakti, a joint mission of and Development Organisation (DRDO) and (ISRO), the was conducted in which one of India's existing satellites operating in the lower orbit was shot down with a missile.

The in a statement stated that the technological test was carried out to verify that has the capability to safeguard its space assets.

