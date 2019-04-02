Facebook rolls out new feature to customise News Feed content

has rolled out a new feature called "Why am I seeing this post?" which will give users control over what they see in their from the app. The feature which came out on Sunday is an elaborate version of the existing feature for removing ads.

The platform is also improving its work on a feature called "Why am I seeing this ad?, which is a way to explain to the users as to why they are seeing an advertisement and if it is helpful for them.

The new option can be easily accessed using the drop-down menu on the top right of posts which will give users information on why they are seeing a certain post giving more transparency on the working of algorithm. The change came after several shortcomings of the platform were highlighted lately by users that adversely affected the reputation of the company.

Users will also get options for shortcuts to tools that will control whether they see similar posts again in future. These include See First and Unfollow options, as well as linking them to preferences.

The changes that came out this week are expected to reach all users by mid May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)