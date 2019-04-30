'India's Most Wanted' trailer to come out on May 2

The of the 'India's Most Wanted' will be released on May 2.

Arjun Kapoor, on Twitter, announced the release date of the and also shared a new poster of the

"Humbled to play a hero who wears courage for armour and is powered by the selfless spirit to serve our country. Catch Prabhat and his team in action in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer on 2nd May," Kapoor tweeted.

The poster of the features all five men who saved the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist referred to as 'India's Osama' in the teaser.

The words 'No Gun' 'No Glory', 'Only Guts' are also written on the poster.

Also, the shared a heartfelt message embedded in his post about the unsung heroes who risk their lives to save civilians.

Earlier, the had shared the teaser of the film which piqued the curiosity of the fans.

The 92-second teaser gave a sneak peek into several blasts that took place from 2007 to 2013 and the cities which were targeted.

The film, which is said to be based on true events, is about the five men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist. It is produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release on May 24.

