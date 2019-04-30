JUST IN
Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for untitled project in Mumbai

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Kartik Aaryan who is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next has begun the shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The actor took to his Instagram story and shared a small video from the shoot and wrote, "Lets Shoot."

The video features a theatre-like setup with smoke coming out from a side.

Three days back, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor wrapped up shooting for the Udaipur schedule.

The upcoming flick is untitled yet and features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' and will hit the screens on Valentines' Day, February 14, 2020.

Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Luka Chuppi' and shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. The film also featured Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

Meanwhile, Bollywood's new face Sara Ali Khan has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.

