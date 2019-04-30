Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for untitled project in Mumbai

who is shooting for has begun the shoot in on Tuesday.

The took to his story and shared a small video from the shoot and wrote, " "

The video features a theatre-like setup with smoke coming out from a side.

Three days back, the 'Luka Chuppi' wrapped up shooting for the Udaipur schedule.

The upcoming flick is untitled yet and features and in pivotal roles.

The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' and will hit the screens on Valentines' Day, February 14, 2020.

Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Luka Chuppi' and shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. The film also featured Vinay Pathak, and in key roles.

Meanwhile, Bollywood's new face has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)