Ex-Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag named Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles

Former Indian Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Seychelles, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," a statement from the MEA read.
The development puts to rest speculations about the former Army Chief joining politics.
Dalbir Singh Suhag was the Army Chief when the Special Forces commandoes of the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes at terrorist launch pads inside Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).
The strikes took place in the aftermath of the terrorist attack at an Army Camp in Uri, in which at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives.
He was also at the forefront when the Indian Army had carried out similar strikes inside Myanmar to eliminate hideouts of the Naga insurgent groups.
Suhag was commissioned in 5 Gorkha Rifles, an infantry unit of the Indian Army on June 16, 1974. He held numerous important posts throughout his Army career. He had also served as a Company commander during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka.
He was appointed as Army Chief by UPA government on May 14, 2014. The appointment was subsequently upheld by the next NDA government.
Suhag took charge as the Army Chief on July 31, 2014, succeeding General Bikram Singh. He retired on December 31, 2016.
