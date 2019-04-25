JUST IN
1993 Mumbai blast convict Abdul Gani Turk passes away

1993 Mumbai serial blast convict Abdul Gani Turk passed away on Thursday in Nagpur's GMC Hospital.

Turk had been sentenced to death in 2017 for his role in planting a bomb at the Century Bazar.

The other places where blasts occurred were Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Lucky petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, Fishermen's colony at Mahim Causeway, Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel in Juhu, Centaur Hotel near the airport and Sahar Airport.

Turk was lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

