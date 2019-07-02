Misbehaviour by any BJP leader unacceptable: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of any misbehaviour by party lawmakers that can bring down BJP's image.

Terming any such behaviour unacceptable, Modi also demanded action against the guilty, whosoever it may be.

"The Prime Minister, in BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, today said any kind of misbehaviour that brings down party's name is unacceptable. He said that action should be taken if someone has done something wrong. He also said that it is applicable to everyone," BJP MP and former minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy told ANI here quoting Prime Minister Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi today conveyed a clear message to all the party members that such behaviour is not acceptable, be it anyone," he said.

Another party lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The party has always been working on such principles and will continue to do do.

