Mukherjee Nagar incident: Police file affidavit before Delhi HC

The police on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court in connection with Mukherjee Nagar incident, saying that its personnel should have shown greater patience and professionalism instead of dragging an autorickshaw driver and his young son.

"Even if it is granted that Sarabjeet Singh, a Sikh driver, and his son were extremely aggressive and did not get up to walk on their own in spite of several rounds of persuasion, it is felt that police personnel should have exhibited greater patience and professionalism instead of indulging in the impulsive professional conduct of dragging them in the manner as in the video", the affidavit said.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devender and Constable Pushpendra have been placed under suspension and recommended to be posted in a non-sensitive unit, it said, noting that a joint departmental enquiry has also been recommended against these police personnel.

The police submitted that the argument began from the driver's end and he brandished a sword.

It said both the driver and his son were aggressive. The police have accused the driver of attacking the personnel in the civil dress with the sword causing injury, it added.

However, criminal culpability is being investigated, the police said.

Videos showing a group of policemen thrashing the driver had gone viral on social media last month. The incident reportedly took place after a collision between a police vehicle and the autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the high court seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)