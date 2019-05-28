Nepal PM KP Oli to attend Modi's swearing-in

Nepalese Sharma will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his Indian counterpart Modi, scheduled to be held on May 30 in New Delhi, Nepal's said in a press release on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of of H. E. Shri Modi, Hon. Mr. K P Sharma is paying an official visit to to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony to be held on May 30, 2019 in The will leave for on May 30, 2019," the statement read.

will be accompanied by his wife and other high-ranking officials. The two leaders will be holding bilateral talks on May 31.

Like SAARC leaders last time, heads of from neighbouring BIMSTEC countries have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi for his second term.

The decision to invite the leaders from the grouping is in line with the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, according to the Ministry of

Apart from BIMSTEC leaders, invitations have also been extended to Kyrgyzstan's Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Prime Minister of Pravind Jugnauth, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister attended the swearing-in.

Member countries of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

