Indian Oil bags AIMA Managing India Award for outstanding PSU

(IOC) has bagged the prestigious ' Managing Award 2019 for outstanding PSU of the year.'

The award was presented by former to Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, Indian Oil, at a glittering ceremony held here on Monday.

The awards, declared under 11 categories, were headed by Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP- Group, and shortlisted 11 eminent enterprises and personalities of the country for their contribution to nation-building.

According to a statement from IOC, the jury acknowledged Indian Oil's contribution in empowering the citizens of the country not only through its products but also through various other initiatives beyond in health, education, environment, skill development, and so on.

"The Corporation's futuristic approach with an aim to consolidate India's position on the global arena under the able leadership of Sanjiv Singh, chairman, Indian Oil, received the appreciation of AIMA," said the statement.

Indian Oil Singh thanked the eminent jury and dedicated the award to IOCians across the nation as well as Indian Oil's channel partners, stakeholders whose dedicated efforts have enabled Indian Oil to maintain its leadership position and its brand value over the decades.

The All Management Association (AIMA), the apex body of management professionals in the country, is committed to enhancing excellence through its multifaceted activities.

Instituted in the year 2010, Managing Awards recognise excellence in management, entrepreneurship, and leadership and have become one of the most coveted leadership honours in the country.

