Adani wins key approval for plan on coal mine in Australia

Diversified conglomerate Enterprises said on Tuesday it has won a key approval for its management plan to construct a thermal coal mine and rail infrastructure project in

wants to develop the Carmichael coal deposit in state but has faced tough environmental resistance.

"We welcome the for the Environment's approval of the management plans for the and Rail Infrastructure project," said Mining's

This approval follows more than 18 months of consultation with the department, and the independent evaluation and endorsement of the plan by the (CSIRO) and Geoscience

"The independent evaluation and endorsement by CSIRO and Geoscience verify that the measures outlined in the plans will ensure at the mine, and the ecosystems that depend on it, are protected," said Dow in a statement.

However, reports quoted as saying that the project still needs nine further approvals from the Federal and state governments before can start.

"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," she said.

The Carmichael project is expected to create new jobs and has strong support in the region. "We're looking forward to delivering the thousands of jobs our project will create for people in the north and central Queensland," said Dow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)