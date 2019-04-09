TAC Security to be a Global Security company by 2019

The 6th of Security, & USA based cyber security solutions provider was held at Taj Hotel, Chandigarh. All eyes were on Trishneet Arora, Founder and of Security, while he made a series of announcements for Security's successful fiscal year of 2018-19.

" has grown 270% in FY 18-19, and will be a global cyber in 2019," said, Arora while announcing the commencement of operations with a in

"I am so proud to be a part of TAC Security's success journey, the only company I invested in the first meeting," said, Vijay Kedia, company's and a veteran investor.

is a leading and trusted cyber security consulting partner that specializes in securing the IT infrastructure and assets of some of the leading enterprises globally. It protects Rs 1 Trillion transactions every year. is India's first cyber to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cyber security policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the of America.

ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) a product by TAC Security is said to be a revolutionary game changer in the cyber security industry and assures safe and time-saving results. ESOF's major targets are banks, large enterprises, health care and government departments and defence. TAC Security has already sold the platform to existing customers and few new clients from the have started using it.

"TAC Security has become the most talked about cyber in the country's start-up ecosystem," said, Subinder Khurana, and an Angel investor.

According to the latest reports the cyber security market in is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19per cent during 2018-2023 and growth in the market is expected to be driven by rising number of government initiatives towards digitizing government sector entities and processes, healthcare, BFSI, education and other vital sectors of the country, as per reports.

TAC Security is keeping its eyes on having a large number of customers and building brand in the market and expanding footprints geographically.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)