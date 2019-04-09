are back and this time they're doing it on their terms, with the release of their Missing You EP. Entirely co-written and co-produced by the band, the EP will be available for pre-order via Virgin EMI UK on April 4th. The EP will be available on all digital streaming and download partners and can be pre-ordered here. Also today, and the O2 have announced that are the only band to headline for 5 consecutive years. were presented with a plaque at Craft overlooking The O2. The Vamps return to the next month as part of their four corners UK & amp; Tour. Tickets to The Vamps upcoming UK tour are on sale now at

The four-track EP features Right Now- a collaboration with their friends, Krept & amp; Konan, and this song is available on and to download now as an instant grat when the EP is preordered on iTunes here. The other tracks featured are title track Missing You, Waves and a special acoustic version of All The Lies (their recent release with Alok and Felix Jaehn).

The EP marks the band, who is now all in their mid-20s, taking charge of the music and creative direction, and showing off their individual talents in songwriting and production.

"We've always been involved in everything we've done, however, we have never sat down together and planned an entire campaign. This time, from photo shoots, music videos, styling to songs, we have each been there every step of the way to ensure everything fits with how we're feeling. We want people to feel like they're part of this EP, and that's why every detail has to be on point. It's been really enjoyable to get involved every step of the way," said, the band.

"Missing you is a song I wrote with a friend of ours called Jordan Riley, he's a producer/ from and a frequent collaborator. We were finishing a song of ours called Hair Too Long, and he started playing this progression on piano, the melody and lyric came pretty quickly. We got another day in at his studio and finished the verse and pre-chorus. The about a previous relationship and the struggle to move past it, that feeling of looking for love but not having the closure or just not being over it yet," said Brad Simpson, of the lead track 'Missing You'.

"Grime is a genre where you have much more opportunity to say how you feel, there are generally more room for lyrics and the flow is completely different to say a pop/rock song. Right Now is not a collaboration anyone would expect, and the song is all about appreciating life and really living in the moment! I remember we recorded Konan's verse in between two shows, on the of the show I returned to to record Konan at 3 am and then headed early in the morning to the next show which was in There was a really good vibe working with Krept and Konan," said, Tristan Evans, and producer of 'Right Now'.

'Waves' was written by at home while they had some downtime over the recent period. "I was really inspired over that time so I just sat down with an electric guitar one day and started jamming the riff! The term Waves in the song is referring to the ups and downs in a relationship that can ultimately bring it to an end. It also talks about feeling a sense of worthlessness and that you're not going to find someone new. One of the lyrics is that even the ghosts in your home want to leave," said, Connor.

The fourth track featured on the EP is a special acoustic version of All the Lies. The original version with Alok and was released last month and was added to no less than 29 New Music Friday playlists around the world and is steadily rising up the global streaming charts. This truly international collaboration set the mood with The Vamps' catchy vocal piece and touches of Felix Jaehn's instantly recognisable production style, which solidly builds a tropical pop vibe. The original version of the song can be listened to here.

"Over the years we have enjoyed working on our recording/production skills. We've been keen to produce bits on all our albums but decided to take the step and actually produce something in its entirety: the Missing You EP. We have done an album a year for the last five years too, so wanted to try something slightly different. The EP takes us back to how we started The Vamps: instruments and melody. We haven't used big synths like our previous and have focused on lyrics more than ever before," said, James McVey, guitarist, who recently came 5th in 2018 series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity.

"It gave us the chance to experiment and although it's a small batch of songs, it's a very eclectic mix. Working in the dance world, with the Krept and Konan collaboration and then like Missing You and Waves, feel very true to where we are at as a four," added Brad.

The Vamps are one of the most successful British bands of the last decade. They have gone onto have huge amounts of global success with over 2 billion streams worldwide. Their first two albums, Vamps and are both certified Gold in the UK.

In 2016 they released All Night, collaboration with Norwegian DJ Matoma, as their first single from their third studio album & amp; Day. quickly became their most successful single with 3.5 million sales and 350 million streams on alone.

In 2017, they scored their first number 1 on the with Night & amp; Day. They are also a force to be reckoned with on social media, with almost 6 million likes on their Facebook, over 4.09 million followers on and 2.5 million followers on

They have continuously toured since their debut in 2012 and were recently announced as the first band to ever headline 5 years in a row. Later this month, they kick off their Four Corners UK & amp; 2019 Tour at Plymouth's Pavilions on Saturday 27th April. The Vamps are (Vocals, Guitar), (Guitar), (Bass) and (Drums).

One of their recent achievements includes the recently held at where they were recognised for being the first act in history to play the arena for five consecutive years.

Founded by Tanaaz Bhatia has collaborated with Universal Music Group's British music label Virgin EMI Records for strategic alliances in Bottomline Media was the first to introduce The Vamps to and got them on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well as on 'The Stage'.

One of the most reputed integrated marketing companies in India, Bottomline Media has also facilitated the band's first ever sold out show at Hard Rock Cafe, In addition to this, the company has curated collaboration between the Vamps and Indian music duo Vishal-Shekhar to compose the chartbuster track "Beliya".

In 2018 later that year, Bottomline Media got the Vamps to perform for Global Citizen for a crowd of over 80,000 people with sold out shows in and

