Services restored on Noida-Greater Noida Metro

on the Noida-Greater route resumed Tuesday morning after they were hit by power issues on Monday night, the Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

There was a breakdown on the Aqua Line around 9 pm on Monday due to in between Sector 144 and Pari Chowk Metro station, resulting in a halt in services, a said.

"The problem was solved around 11.30 pm and resumed this morning," P D Upadhyay said.

A team of officials of the and the (DMRC) were at the spot to resolve the issue, Upadhyay said.

Built for Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line that connects and Greater, covering 29.7 km via 21 stations between the twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was inaugurated on January 25 amid much fanfare.

On normal weekdays, the Metro service begins at 6 am and continues till 10 pm.

