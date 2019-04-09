Secure your summer travel plans with a 'Holiday Cover' from Bajaj Finserv

Summer vacations are a great way to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. However, with the recent uncertainties in the and industry, it is wise to be prepared in case of any last-minute flight cancellations, missed hotel bookings or other personal accidents during your trip.

One way in which you can secure your is by opting for affordable insurance like Holiday Cover from Here's a quick look at why this insurance trumps all the other options available.

Emergency travel assistance

In the unfortunate event that you and your family members are stranded because you've lost your way or stuck in an unknown destination because of unpredictable weather, the Holiday Cover from provides you with the resources you need. You can get the assistance of up to Rs 50,000 in and Rs 1,00,000 abroad, to make and hotel arrangements and get out of a sticky situation easily.

Roadside assistance

A road trip can make for a memorable holiday with your spouse and children, but only when you're prepared for every eventuality. Given the condition of the roads, it is possible that you face a while you're driving. A good policy, like the one offers, brings you roadside assistance at over 500 locations across the country so that you can tackle any hurdle that comes your way.

Complimentary cover

This policy offers you several other benefits as well. You can enjoy coverage up to Rs 3 lakhs in case of personal accidents, cancelled trips, bounced hotel bookings, loss of baggage and home burglary while you are travelling. In addition, if you lose your debit cards or credit cards while you're on a holiday, you can simply block them by making one single call to your insurer. What's more, this policy also offers PAN card replacement in case of loss, at no extra charge.

Affordable Travel Insurance

At just Rs 699, this is very affordable and helps you have a stress-free Best of all, you can apply for this online, and make the at your convenience as well.

You wouldn't want any unforeseen event to ruin your annual holiday. Hence, while it's important to plan your itinerary with care, make it a point to also plan for any with a Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv.

In fact, you can explore several other innovative across travel, health, assistance and lifestyle categories. These include comprehensive coverage to secure your spectacles or wallet. It also offers coverage for gym injuries, identity theft, and accidents during your daily commute, morning walk and more. Small losses in life can quickly add up, hence its best to plan ahead and stay protected with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv.

