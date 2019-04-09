Secure your summer travel plans with a 'Holiday Cover' from Bajaj Finserv

-
Summer vacations are a great way to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. However, with the recent uncertainties in the travel and tourism industry, it is wise to be prepared in case of any last-minute flight cancellations, missed hotel bookings or other personal accidents during your trip.
One way in which you can secure your vacation is by opting for affordable travel insurance like Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv. Here's a quick look at why this travel insurance trumps all the other options available.
Emergency travel assistance
In the unfortunate event that you and your family members are stranded because you've lost your way or stuck in an unknown destination because of unpredictable weather, the Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv provides you with the resources you need. You can get the assistance of up to Rs 50,000 in India and Rs 1,00,000 abroad, to make alternate travel and hotel arrangements and get out of a sticky situation easily.
Roadside assistance
A road trip can make for a memorable holiday with your spouse and children, but only when you're prepared for every eventuality. Given the condition of the roads, it is possible that you face a car breakdown while you're driving. A good travel insurance policy, like the one Bajaj Finserv offers, brings you roadside assistance at over 500 locations across the country so that you can tackle any hurdle that comes your way.
Complimentary cover
This holiday insurance policy offers you several other benefits as well. You can enjoy coverage up to Rs 3 lakhs in case of personal accidents, cancelled trips, bounced hotel bookings, loss of baggage and home burglary while you are travelling. In addition, if you lose your debit cards or credit cards while you're on a holiday, you can simply block them by making one single call to your insurer. What's more, this policy also offers PAN card replacement in case of loss, at no extra charge.
Affordable Travel Insurance
At just Rs 699, this holiday insurance is very affordable and helps you have a stress-free vacation. Best of all, you can apply for this travel insurance online, and make the payment online at your convenience as well.
You wouldn't want any unforeseen event to ruin your annual holiday. Hence, while it's important to plan your vacation itinerary with care, make it a point to also plan for any travel emergency with a Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv.
In fact, you can explore several other innovative pocket insurance products across travel, health, assistance and lifestyle categories. These include comprehensive coverage to secure your spectacles or wallet. It also offers coverage for gym injuries, identity theft, and accidents during your daily commute, morning walk and more. Small losses in life can quickly add up, hence its best to plan ahead and stay protected with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv.
