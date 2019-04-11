Indian women's hockey team beat Malaysia to win series

-
Indian women's hockey team remained unbeaten through the five-match bi-lateral series, as they clinched the final match 1-0 against the host Malaysia, on Thursday.
Navjot Kaur's fine field goal in the 35th minute and good hold on to the narrow lead till the end of regulation time helped the side seal the match.
India created scoring opportunities with substantial circle entries but could not convert enough goals while penalty corner conversion remained a concern.
"We need to work on converting goals," said India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was not very pleased with the margin the team defeated Malaysia.
"I am happy with the number of times we entered the opponent's circle. We created enough opportunities with shots and penalty corners but we have to keep working on converting in small space," he said.
Speaking about the tour which saw India win 3-0, 5-0, draw 4-4 and win the last two matches 1-0 respectively in the five-match series, Marijne said, "This tour gave us more insight on how to play against a very defensive team like Malaysia."
"Also it was good that some of our young players experienced what it takes at international level and this will really help us to create depth in the squad," he said.
