Indian women's hockey team hold Spain to 1-1 draw

Indian women's team played a 1-1 draw against in a gruelling second match of their tour on Sunday. After going down against the hosts in their opening encounter 2-3, put up a spirited performance in a high-voltage second match.

While the first quarter ended in a stalemate, the second quarter saw make a breakthrough with their first penalty corner of the match. The penalty corner was re-taken but it was well-saved by the Spanish

The score continued to be 0-0 at half-time but created a penalty corner opportunity soon into the third quarter. The Indian made an impressive save to deny the hosts. In the following minutes, increased their tempo that resulted in yet another penalty corner which was brilliantly struck by drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur in the 43rd minute.

The 1-0 lead against Bronze Medal winners didn't last too long as a defensive lapse by India gave way to who scored a beautiful field goal through in the 49th minute levelling the scores 1-1.

The final quarter remained intense with both teams taking their game a notch above and pushing for a winning goal. But neither of them succeeded and the match ended in a draw.

India will play their third match against Spain on January 29.

