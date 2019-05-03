Somerset signs Babar Azam for T20 Blast

English county club 'Somerset' has signed batsman Azam for the upcoming T20 Vitality Blast. The would be available for all 14 of Somerset's group stage matches as well as the quarter-finals of the tournament.

His participation beyond the quarter-finals stage is subjected to international commitments.

"I am looking forward to the new challenge that playing T20 in England will bring," he said. "I have heard good things about Somerset from and I want to play a part in the club winning matches. I know that Somerset get good support and I hope that I can give them something to cheer about this year," International Council (ICC) quoted Azam, on Friday.

Somerset has plenty to smile with Azam's selection as the would be available for the major chunk of the tournament and he would bring quality to the Somerset line-up.

"To be able to sign a of the calibre of Azam is tremendously exciting. He is a proven performer at the very highest level and that is highlighted by the fact that he is the top-rated international T20 batsman in the world," ICC quoted Andy Hurry, Somerset's Director of Cricket,

"Obviously, everyone wants to sign a world-class performer but we feel that continuity of selection is equally important. For us it is about securing the services of someone as talented as Azam for more than just a handful of fixtures," he added.

The player has mind-boggling numbers in the T20 format at international level as he has scored 1,182 runs from 29 matches at an average of 53.72.

Azam would be hoping to put up a strong performance in the upcoming takes on in their opening match of on May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)