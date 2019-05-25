Indigo flight diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency

-
Indigo flight -- 6E292 -- between Chennai and Kolkata was diverted here on Saturday due to a medical emergency.
"6E292 Chennai to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency on board, as there was a sick passenger on board," Indigo informed in a release.
The aircraft was accorded priority by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and landed at 3.17 pm in Bhubaneswar.
The sick passenger in an AAI ambulance along with a doctor was taken to the Capital Hospital for the treatment.
