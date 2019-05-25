JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CWC19 warm-up: Mark Wood walks off with left foot discomfort
Business Standard

Indigo flight diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency

ANI  |  General News 

Indigo flight -- 6E292 -- between Chennai and Kolkata was diverted here on Saturday due to a medical emergency.

"6E292 Chennai to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency on board, as there was a sick passenger on board," Indigo informed in a release.

The aircraft was accorded priority by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and landed at 3.17 pm in Bhubaneswar.

The sick passenger in an AAI ambulance along with a doctor was taken to the Capital Hospital for the treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements