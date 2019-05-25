Indigo flight diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency

flight -- 6E292 -- between and was diverted here on Saturday due to a medical emergency.

"6E292 to was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency on board, as there was a sick passenger on board," informed in a release.

The aircraft was accorded priority by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and landed at 3.17 pm in Bhubaneswar.

The sick passenger in an AAI ambulance along with a doctor was taken to the for the treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)