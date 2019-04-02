JUST IN
IndiGo Pune-Nagpur flight returns safely to Pune after engine caution message

ANI  |  General News 

An IndiGo Pune-Nagpur flight returned a few minutes after taking off following a snag in the aircraft's engine on Tuesday.

"After take-off from Pune, the pilot observed engine caution message. The aircraft returned to Pune. It is currently being inspected by a technical team," said IndiGo in an official statement.

The Pune Airport Authority said, "There was some engine problem in Nagpur flight and the flight has been landed safely." The reason for the glitch is yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 18:07 IST

