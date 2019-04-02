IndiGo Pune-Nagpur flight returns safely to Pune after engine caution message

-
ALSO READ
Pune: 2 women detained at airport, gold worth over Rs 30 Lakh seized
IAF jet snag on Pune airport runway affects 16 flights
Cabinet nod to form SPV for Purandar intl airport in Pune
CM approves Rs 1722 cr budget for Pune metropolitan region
Pune: Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 28 lakh
-
An IndiGo Pune-Nagpur flight returned a few minutes after taking off following a snag in the aircraft's engine on Tuesday.
"After take-off from Pune, the pilot observed engine caution message. The aircraft returned to Pune. It is currently being inspected by a technical team," said IndiGo in an official statement.
The Pune Airport Authority said, "There was some engine problem in Nagpur flight and the flight has been landed safely." The reason for the glitch is yet to be ascertained.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU