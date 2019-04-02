Ex-Navy Chief urges EC to take action against Yogi for his 'Modi ji ka Sena' remark

Chief has written a letter to the (EC) over Yogi Adityanath's reference of the as ' ji ki sena' (Narendra Modi's Army) during a public rally in Ghaziabad on March 31.

"As one of the most senior most former Chiefs of the Armed Forces, I consider it my duty and responsibility to bring to your notice the fact we, the armed forces of the country, owe our allegiance only to the Constitution of India," Ramdas said in the letter addressed to Sunil Arora, while expressing concerns over the "growing politicisation" of armed forces.

Underlining that the armed forces are not a "private force" belonging to any individual or political party, Ramdas said any suggestions over the same was completely unacceptable.

"I am sure that you will take suitable action as soon as possible to arrest such irresponsible actions," he stated.

Adityanath courted controversy when he referred to the as ' ji ki sena' while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous government.

"Things which were impossible for the SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since is here. used to feed biryani to terrorists but ' sena' gives them only 'golis' and 'golas' (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the said in his public address in Ghaziabad.

" used to encourage terrorists. The BJP government is breaking the backs of and backed terrorists by striking their camps, under the leadership of Modi," he added.

Adityanath's comments drew widespread condemnation from the Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)