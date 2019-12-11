JUST IN
IndiGo's Delhi-Hyderabad flight suffers technical issue, returns to capital

Taking the precautionary message, pilot followed the laid standard operating procedure.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad returned to the national capital after takeoff on Tuesday for inspection due to a technical issue.

"IndiGo A320 was operating 6E-552 operating Delhi to Hyderabad had a caution message during flight. Taking the precautionary message, pilot followed the laid standard operating procedure. The aircraft was returned to Delhi for further inspection," the airline said in a statement.
