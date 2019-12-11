IndiGo's Delhi-Hyderabad flight suffers technical issue, returns to capital

-
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad returned to the national capital after takeoff on Tuesday for inspection due to a technical issue.
"IndiGo A320 was operating 6E-552 operating Delhi to Hyderabad had a caution message during flight. Taking the precautionary message, pilot followed the laid standard operating procedure. The aircraft was returned to Delhi for further inspection," the airline said in a statement.
