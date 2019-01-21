IndiGo's Jaipur flight grounded after one engine stalls mid-air

-
A Jaipur bound flight of IndiGo flight--6E-451--returned to Lucknow on Monday after the pilot observed high vibration in the engine number 2.
The glitch was detected midair following which the pilot returned the flight to Lucknow.
The aircraft is currently stationed at Lucknow airport and is being inspected by a technical team.
According to reports, the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) Neo engines have suffered mid-air technical troubles several times.
