JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Former BSP MLA announces Rs 50 lakh for Sadhna Singh's head for her 'eunuch' remark against Mayawati
Business Standard

IndiGo's Jaipur flight grounded after one engine stalls mid-air

ANI 

A Jaipur bound flight of IndiGo flight--6E-451--returned to Lucknow on Monday after the pilot observed high vibration in the engine number 2.

The glitch was detected midair following which the pilot returned the flight to Lucknow.

The aircraft is currently stationed at Lucknow airport and is being inspected by a technical team.

According to reports, the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) Neo engines have suffered mid-air technical troubles several times.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements